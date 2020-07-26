Rana Daggubati: ‘Nepotism comes from an Indian understanding of what a family is’

Actor Rana Daggubati, who comes from a film family and has his own home production, has weighed in on the ongoing debate around nepotism in the film industry He said that he is privileged but added that it comes more from an “Indian understanding of a family”.

“Without the skill, you cannot last in any industry. Nepotism comes from an Indian understanding of what a family is. If you have a father who has worked very hard, he will provide it to his family in the means they understand, which is through capital and knowledge. So, we will be part of the privileged people. I can’t take that away. That comes with greater responsibility,” Rana said at India Today e-Mind Rocks 2020 on Saturday.

Elaborating on the ‘greater responsibility’, Rana said, “In lockdown, we have to run a company with over 600 employees and pay them a salary. We have to make sure that the organisation is back to its feet soon. There’s always a responsibility attached to it. Also, there’s no option of giving up and you’ve got to keep getting better.”

He also shared his advice for aspiring actors and said, “Be observant of people. It comes from understanding life and people. Also, you have to figure out if you can resonate with their emotions. The more you do that, the more you become a better actor.”

Rana is all set to tie the knot with Miheeka Bajaj on August 8. He recently celebrated five years of SS Rajamouli’s hit film, Baahubali. Sharing a video, he wrote on Instagram, “Here’s to the team that created magic! Celebrating #5YearsOfBaahubali The Beginning.”

