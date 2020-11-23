Sections
Home / Regional Movies / Rana Daggubati reveals his severe illness amid tears: ‘There was BP, calcification around heart and failed kidneys’

In a new interview to Samantha Akkineni, Rana Daggubati has accepted that he was severely ill in 2019 and was suffering from calcification around heart, failed kidneys and BP issues.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 16:38 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Rana Daggubati accepts he was extremely ill last year.

Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati has finally ended his silence on facing sever health issues, a fact he had earlier denied. While appearing on Samantha Akkineni’s new chat show, Sam Jam, Rana broke down as he addressed his past illness.

“When life was on a fast forward, there was suddenly a pause button. There was BP, calcification around the heart and you have failed kidneys... It could have been a 70 per cent chance of stroke or haemorrhage and 30 per cent chance of death straight,” the actor told Samantha. Hailing Rana as a superhero, Sam said in the promo, “Though people were crumbling around you, you were like a rock. I have seen it in front of my eyes and that’s why he is a superhero to me.” The teaser of the show is now online.

 

The actor, who married sweetheart Miheeka Bajaj earlier this year, had left his fans baffled as he shared a photo where he was looking extremely lean. As fans asked about his wellbeing online, the actor had taken to Twitter to share an update about his health. “Hearing lots of strange things about my health, I’m fine guys just some BP based issues I’m addressing. Will be fixed and sorted soon,” he had written, adding, “Thanks for the concern and love but don’t speculate it’s my health not yours ;).”

Rana had later told news agency IANS, “I think there was enough speculated about it and I am tired of clarifying that I am absolutely fine and healthy. So, I think rumours about my health are now a boring topic. Whenever I leave Hyderabad, people get apprehensive, but I am thankful for the love and the concern people have been showering on me.”

However, rumours had suggested that he was going abroad for a kidney transplant. People close to him had denied the news, chalking up his international visit to prep for an upcoming film.

