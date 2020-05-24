Rana Daggubati reveals how he proposed to Miheeka Bajaj: ‘I met her, I liked her, and that’s it. I found love’

Actor Rana Daggubati recently revealed to his fans through social media that he has found himself the perfect life partner. The Baahubali star said he had proposed to Miheeka Bajaj and ‘she said yes’.

Not many knew about Rana and Miheeka being in a relationship until the announcement. Now, the actor has revealed all about his proposal and their families’ reactions to the big news in an interview. Speaking to Indian Express, Rana said Miheeka has an event management company and is into ‘fine, nice things.’

“Miheeka was brought up in Hyderabad. She lives right next to us in Jubilee Hills. She can speak Telugu, not fluent in it but yes. Also, our worlds are the same. The fun fact is that she is friends with my family, and I know her circle of friends in Mumbai,” he said about her. Talking about the proposal, Rana said Miheeka already knew what he was calling her about.

“She knew where I’m getting at when I called her. And then she met me in person, that’s it. I remember I said a bunch of things together. For me, it was serious. It was commitment. When I met her, that’s the time I felt I am ready to do this. It was that simple, for real,” he said. Rana added that he never consciously thought about marrying or not marrying someone from the film industry. “I never thought about it. I met her, I liked her, and that’s it. I found love,” he said.

The actor agrees that he chose a weird time to tie the knot considering the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the world. When asked whether his wedding will be grand, he said, “Depends on the world’s situation. I found the strangest time to get married (chuckles).”

The couple shared pictures from a ceremony recently when their families met each other. “And it’s official,” he captioned a picture of the couple. Rana sported a white shirt with a matching lungi, while his fiancee wore a multicoloured sari. Miheeka also shared photographs of the ceremony and wrote, “To the beginning of forever.”

