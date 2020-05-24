Sections
Home / Regional Movies / Rana Daggubati reveals how he proposed to Miheeka Bajaj: ‘I met her, I liked her, and that’s it. I found love’

Rana Daggubati reveals how he proposed to Miheeka Bajaj: ‘I met her, I liked her, and that’s it. I found love’

Rana Daggubati has shared how he met and proposed to Miheeka Bajaj. The actor says he chose a weird time to tie the knot.

Updated: May 24, 2020 19:15 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are all set to get married.

Actor Rana Daggubati recently revealed to his fans through social media that he has found himself the perfect life partner. The Baahubali star said he had proposed to Miheeka Bajaj and ‘she said yes’.

Not many knew about Rana and Miheeka being in a relationship until the announcement. Now, the actor has revealed all about his proposal and their families’ reactions to the big news in an interview. Speaking to Indian Express, Rana said Miheeka has an event management company and is into ‘fine, nice things.’

 

“Miheeka was brought up in Hyderabad. She lives right next to us in Jubilee Hills. She can speak Telugu, not fluent in it but yes. Also, our worlds are the same. The fun fact is that she is friends with my family, and I know her circle of friends in Mumbai,” he said about her. Talking about the proposal, Rana said Miheeka already knew what he was calling her about.



“She knew where I’m getting at when I called her. And then she met me in person, that’s it. I remember I said a bunch of things together. For me, it was serious. It was commitment. When I met her, that’s the time I felt I am ready to do this. It was that simple, for real,” he said. Rana added that he never consciously thought about marrying or not marrying someone from the film industry. “I never thought about it. I met her, I liked her, and that’s it. I found love,” he said.

Also see: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai fans can’t keep calm as Archana Puran Singh aka Miss Braganza shares message for Anupam Kher’s Malhotra

The actor agrees that he chose a weird time to tie the knot considering the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the world. When asked whether his wedding will be grand, he said, “Depends on the world’s situation. I found the strangest time to get married (chuckles).”

The couple shared pictures from a ceremony recently when their families met each other. “And it’s official,” he captioned a picture of the couple. Rana sported a white shirt with a matching lungi, while his fiancee wore a multicoloured sari. Miheeka also shared photographs of the ceremony and wrote, “To the beginning of forever.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

With masks being the new normal, Kerala photographer develops one which reveals identity
May 24, 2020 19:21 IST
Man with alleged Maoist link nabbed for robbing Andheri petrol pump by ATS
May 24, 2020 19:17 IST
Mumbai Police shows how not to wear a mask using Batman’s pic
May 24, 2020 19:16 IST
Wife, 2 children kill man after he tries to rape minor daughter in Ludhiana
May 24, 2020 19:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.