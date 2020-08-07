Rana Daggubati’s fiancee Miheeka Bajaj’s mother ‘could not stop crying’ at their pre-wedding function. This is why

Sections
Bunty Bajaj could not hold back her tears at daughter Miheeka Bajaj’s pre-wedding ceremony with Rana Daggubati.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 10:38 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj will tie the knot on August 8.

Bunty Bajaj, the jewellery designer mother of actor Rana Daggubati’s fiancée Miheeka Bajaj, ‘could not stop crying’ at one of their pre-wedding functions. It was an emotional moment for Bunty as her daughter wore her wedding lehenga for the ‘bhaat ceremony’.

Sharing a picture of Miheeka in the said lehenga on her Instagram page, Bunty wrote, “Baht function wearing my wedding outfit , could not stop crying my baby is all grown up.#BAJaoeD.” One Instagram user commented, “What a lovely moment.” Another wrote, “Congrats!! Meehekuu looks gorgeous!”

 

Earlier this week, pictures from Rana and Miheeka’s haldi ceremony went viral online. While the actor looked handsome in a white shirt and dhoti, his fiancée chose a yellow and gold lehenga-choli for the function. Sharing a picture from the ceremony, he wrote on Instagram, “And life moves fwd in smiles :) Thank you.”



Rana and Miheeka will tie the knot on August 8 in Hyderabad. In a recent interview, the groom’s father and producer Daggubati Suresh Babu said that it will be an intimate affair with just 30 guests in attendance. He added that precautions would be taken, keeping the coronavirus pandemic in mind.

“There will not be more than 30 people present at the wedding. We want to limit the guest list to just family and we haven’t invited even some of our closest friends, within and outside the film industry. The reality is that Covid-19 cases continue to rise and we don’t want our celebrations to risk anybody’s health, so I want to set the right example. The ceremony will be small but beautiful. Everybody who will attend the wedding will get tested for Covid-19. We will also keep sanitisers across the venue and maintain social distancing. It’s a happy occasion and we want to make it a safe one too,” he said.

Rana will be seen next in Prabhu Solomon’s trilingual, which will be released as Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi, Kaadan in Tamil and Aaranya in Telugu. The film is inspired by the life of environmental activist and forestry worker Jadav Payeng, who was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2015.

