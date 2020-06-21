Sections
Home / Regional Movies / Rana Daggubati’s pre-wedding celebrations begin, fiancee Miheeka Bajaj shares pic

Rana Daggubati’s pre-wedding celebrations begin, fiancee Miheeka Bajaj shares pic

Rana Daggubati’s fiancee Miheeka Bajaj has hinted at a ‘celebration’ in her latest Instagram post. The two are scheduled to tie the knot on August 8.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 10:37 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rana Daggubati’s fiancee Miheeka Bajaj has shared a picture on Instagram while hinting at a celebration.

Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati’s fiancee Miheeka Bajaj has shared a photo dressed in traditional finery on Instagram, fuelling the speculations that their pre-wedding celebrations have started. She shared a picture of herself dressed up in ethnic wear and traditional jewellery on the picture sharing website while hinting at the “celebrations”.

Sharing the picture of her look and crediting a few brands, she wrote, “The celebrations continue! Thank you for making my day so much more special!”

Rana’s father Suresh Babu has already confirmed the two will tie the knot on August 8. According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, he said the wedding ceremony will take place in the presence of both their families, according to the guidelines set by the government to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rana had broken the news last month by sharing a candid picture with Miheeka on Instagram with the caption, “And she said Yes :) #MiheekaBajaj.” Few days later, the two shared several pictures from a traditional ceremony, leading to rumours of their engagement.



Soon after, Rana’s father clarified that it was just a ritual of meeting the bride’s parents. He told The New Indian Express, “It’s not an engagement. Our families sat together on Wednesday to discuss what all has to be done for the pre and post-wedding functions. It’s a ritual among the Telugus to meet the bride’s parents before fixing the engagement and wedding dates. We are happy to take these alliance talks forward.”

Also read: Father’s Day 2020: Things Bollywood dads say that everyone can relate to

Speaking to Indian Express about how he proposed to her, Rana had said, “She knew where I’m getting at when I called her. And then she met me in person, that’s it. I remember I said a bunch of things together. For me, it was serious. It was commitment. When I met her, that’s the time I felt I am ready to do this. It was that simple, for real.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kajol opens up on fights with kids Nysa and Yug during lockdown
Jun 21, 2020 10:55 IST
Petrol, diesel prices go up for 15th day. Here are today’s rates
Jun 21, 2020 10:53 IST
Yoga gives strength to face adversity, says PM Modi
Jun 21, 2020 10:43 IST
‘Got Kohli LBW, Pujara bowled and Rahane caught’
Jun 21, 2020 10:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.