Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka Bajaj shares sun-soaked photo of them, fan asks if they are on their honeymoon

Rana Daggubati’s wife Miheeka Bajaj shared a sunkissed photo of them, leading to speculation about whether they were on their honeymoon. They got married on August 8, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 20:06 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on August 8.

Miheeka Bajaj, the wife of actor Rana Daggubati, took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with him. She shared a photo of them sunbathing outdoors. While she is dressed in a backless top with a tropical print and what appears to be jeans, he is seen wearing a red and white sleeveless T-shirt.

“Just because @ranadaggubati,” Miheeka wrote in her caption, along with ‘smiling face with hearts’ emojis. Fans showered love on the cute click. “What a beautiful pair,” one Instagram user wrote. “Wow..Super darling,” another commented. A third asked if they were on their honeymoon.

 

Rana and Miheeka got married in a small ceremony on August 8, amid the coronavirus pandemic. The wedding was attended by Telugu stars including Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni.



Miheeka shared a photo from the wedding festivities and called Rana ‘everything (she has) ever dreamt of’. She wrote, “My love, my life, my heart, my soul! Thank you for being everything I’ve ever dreamt of and so much more!! You make me a better person in life. I love you! @ranadaggubati.”

Also read | Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal feels Sidharth Shukla is ‘disgracing himself’ by supporting Nikki Tamboli

In an earlier interview with The Indian Express, Rana said that Miheeka lived next to him in Hyderabad. “Also, our worlds are the same. The fun fact is that she is friends with my family, and I know her circle of friends in Mumbai,” he had said.

Talking about the proposal, he had said, “She knew where I’m getting at when I called her. And then she met me in person, that’s it. I remember I said a bunch of things together. For me, it was serious. It was commitment. When I met her, that’s the time I felt I am ready to do this. It was that simple, for real.”

Rana will be seen next in Prabhu Solomon’s trilingual, which will be released as Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi, Kaadan in Tamil and Aaranya in Telugu. The film is inspired by the life of environmental activist and forestry worker Jadav Payeng, who was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2015.

