Rana Daggubati shares pic with father, uncle Venkatesh before wedding to Miheeka Bajaj, says he’s ‘ready’

Actor Rana Daggubati and fiancee Miheeka Bajaj are all set to tie the knot on August 8. Ahead of their special day, Rana shared a picture with his father Suresh and actor-uncle Venkatesh.

Sharing the picture, he wrote: “Ready!!” In the picture, Rana sports a traditional kurta and southern Indian style dhoti as he poses with his father and uncle, also suitably attired for the wedding.

Miheeka’s mother, fashion designer Bunty Bajaj, too took to Instagram. She wrote, “my baby final day has arrived” and shared a gorgeous picture of her daughter.

Leading up to the wedding, the bride’s family held pre-wedding functions. On Friday, Miheeka looked stunning in a pink embroidered dress for her mehendi ceremony. She matched it with gorgeous jewellery.

Two days ago, Rana had shared a picture from their haldi ceremony and written: “And life moves fwd in smiles :) Thank you.” In the picture, Miheeka is dressed in a bright yellow lehenga choli but it was the jewellery which caught the attention. It was made from sea shells. Rana was simply dressed in a white shirt and a dhoti.

The wedding will be a combination of Telugu and Marwadi traditions. Speaking about it, Rana’s dad Suresh had told Times of India, “There will not be more than 30 people present at the wedding. We want to limit the guest list to just family and we haven’t invited even some of our closest friends, within and outside the film industry. The reality is that Covid-19 cases continue to rise and we don’t want our celebrations to risk anybody’s health, so I want to set the right example. The ceremony will be small but beautiful. Everybody who will attend the wedding will get tested for Covid-19. We will also keep sanitisers across the venue and maintain social distancing. It’s a happy occasion and we want to make it a safe one too.”

Also read: Kriti Sanon posts cryptic message as Rhea Chakraborty is questioned about Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Sun will shine again’

Miheeka’s mom Bunty Bajaj also told the publication, “All functions will take place with our traditional Telugu and Marwari customs. We wanted all the functions to go on just like every other wedding. We don’t want our kids to miss out on anything. Only difference would be the reduced guest list. Miheeka and I have designed the entire theme for the wedding and we got a team from Delhi to execute it. I want to keep the theme a surprise so I won’t reveal what it is yet, but it will be truly special. Every girl dreams about her wedding day and wants it to be perfect and Miheeka is no different. As her mother, I’m trying everything I can to make it special for her. I have one or two surprises in store for her and I can’t wait to see her reaction on the D-Day.”

Rana had taken everybody by surprise in May this year, when he made the announcement about his wedding to Miheeka. Sharing a picture with her, he had written: “And she said Yes :) #MiheekaBajaj” A week later, he had shared another picture from their family function and stated: “And it’s official!!”

Follow @htshowbiz for more