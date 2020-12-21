Rana Daggubati joins hands with Pawan Kalyan for Telugu remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Actor Rana Daggubati on Monday revealed that he is thrilled to be teaming up with actor Pawan Kalyan for an upcoming yet-untitled Telugu project, which is rumoured to be the remake of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

An excited Rana tweeted: “Another Journey begins!! What joy this is, being able to work with so many stars across industries!! And now joining the coolest back home. Our very own PowerStar @PawanKalyan! Can’t wait thank you @SitharaEnts!”

The remake will be directed by Saagar Chandra. It was recently rumoured that Sai Pallavi will play Pawan Kalyan’s wife in the movie.

In March, Producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi bought the remake rights, as per an Instagram post shared on the page of the original film. “Ayyappanum Koshiyum to come in Telugu too. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, who recently produced Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, has bought the Telugu remake rights,” read the post.

Also read: Sanjana Sanghi talks about balancing studies and shoots, says practice papers were mailed to her in Kashmir during Rockstar

Directed by Sachy, Ayyappanum Koshiyum tells the story of its titular characters, Ayyappan Nair and Koshy Kurian, who lock horns over an incident and their egos take them on a wild trip. While Biju Menon played the character Ayyappan Nair, a policeman with an unblemished record, Prithviraj was seen as a retired army havildar Koshy Kurian, who had put in 16 years of service.

While Pawan Kalyan will be seen essaying Biju Menon’s role, Rana will step into Prithviraj’s shoes in the remake. The film will go on the floors soon.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which had emerged as a hit, also featured director Ranjith as Prithviraj’s father. Gowri Nandha and Anna Reshma Rajan played the female leads. At the box office, it had minted over Rs 30 crore.

Follow @htshowbiz for more