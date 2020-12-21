Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Regional Movies / Rana Daggubati joins hands with Pawan Kalyan for Telugu remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Rana Daggubati joins hands with Pawan Kalyan for Telugu remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Rana Daggubati took to Twitter to express his excitement about working with the ‘coolest’ Pawan Kalyan in the Telugu remake of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 22:01 IST

By Haricharan Pudipeddi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rana Daggubati joined the cast of the Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake.

Actor Rana Daggubati on Monday revealed that he is thrilled to be teaming up with actor Pawan Kalyan for an upcoming yet-untitled Telugu project, which is rumoured to be the remake of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

An excited Rana tweeted: “Another Journey begins!! What joy this is, being able to work with so many stars across industries!! And now joining the coolest back home. Our very own PowerStar @PawanKalyan! Can’t wait thank you @SitharaEnts!”

 

The remake will be directed by Saagar Chandra. It was recently rumoured that Sai Pallavi will play Pawan Kalyan’s wife in the movie.



In March, Producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi bought the remake rights, as per an Instagram post shared on the page of the original film. “Ayyappanum Koshiyum to come in Telugu too. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, who recently produced Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, has bought the Telugu remake rights,” read the post.

Also read: Sanjana Sanghi talks about balancing studies and shoots, says practice papers were mailed to her in Kashmir during Rockstar

Directed by Sachy, Ayyappanum Koshiyum tells the story of its titular characters, Ayyappan Nair and Koshy Kurian, who lock horns over an incident and their egos take them on a wild trip. While Biju Menon played the character Ayyappan Nair, a policeman with an unblemished record, Prithviraj was seen as a retired army havildar Koshy Kurian, who had put in 16 years of service.

While Pawan Kalyan will be seen essaying Biju Menon’s role, Rana will step into Prithviraj’s shoes in the remake. The film will go on the floors soon.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which had emerged as a hit, also featured director Ranjith as Prithviraj’s father. Gowri Nandha and Anna Reshma Rajan played the female leads. At the box office, it had minted over Rs 30 crore.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

DDC election results on Tuesday; counting to begin at 9 am
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
by Anisha Dutta
Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
by Faisal Malik & Sagar Pillai
Sisodia to launch AAP’s ‘UP mission 2022’ in Lucknow on Tuesday
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Illinois Institute of Technology Chicago, a Panacea in the times of Covid-19 crisis
by Promotional Feature, HT Brand Studio
Sixth schedule for Ladakh: Apex Body of People’s Movement to intensify campaign
by Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
CBI to finish majority of its corruption probes in nine months
by Neeraj Chauhan
DDC election results on Tuesday; counting to begin at 9 am
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.