Nishabdham trailer: Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan's film promises to be a cracker of a thriller, watch

Nishabdham trailer: Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan’s film promises to be a cracker of a thriller, watch

The trailer of Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan’s upcoming film Nishabdham was released on Monday. It was unveiled by Rana Daggubati in Telugu and Vijay Sethupathi in Tamil.

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 15:25 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Nishabdham stars Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan in the lead roles.

The trailer of Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan starrer Nishabdham was unveiled on Monday. Going by the visuals, the film promises to be an interesting mystery thriller involving the search for a missing character. The film will premiere on Amazon Prime on October 2.

 

The story is centred on Sakshi (Anushka Shetty), a talented deaf and mute artist, who gets entangled in a criminal investigation when she unexpectedly witnesses a tragic incident that occurs in a villa with a reputation for being haunted. The film has been directed by Hemant Madhukar.

While Rana released the Telugu version of the trailer, Vijay Sethupathi unveiled the Tamil version.



The first look poster of Anushka’s character from Nishabdam was unveiled last September. Anushka as Sakshi expresses herself through her art. In the poster, Anushka is seen gazing at something and painting it on the drawing board in front of her.

The entire film has been shot in Seattle, USA. Originally shot in Tamil and Telugu, Nishabdam will also be released in Malayalam. The film has been titled Silence in Tamil and Malayalam.

Nishabdham also stars Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju and Srinivas Avasarala in pivotal roles. Hollywood actor Michael Madsen will be essaying a key role.

Also read: Saiyami Kher shares note on Anurag Kashyap, says he asked her to come to his house, assured her his parents will be there

Last seen on screen in a cameo in Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Nishabdam will be Anushka’s major release since Bhaagamathie, which is being remade in Hindi with Bhumi Pednekar as Durgavati.

