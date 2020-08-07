Rana Daggubati’s fiancee Miheeka Bajaj looks stunning at their mehendi function. See pics

Sections
Miheeka Bajaj looks stunning in her pink outfit at the pre-wedding festivities. She is all set to tie the knot with Rana Daggubati on Saturday.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 20:41 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj will tie the knot on Saturday.

New pictures from the pre-wedding festivities of actor Rana Daggubati and his fiancee Miheeka Bajaj have arrived online. The pictures from the couple’s mehendi function show Miheeka looking like the perfect bride in her pink outfit and gorgeous jewellery.

The photos, which were clicked on Thursday, show Miheeka flashing a wide smile while posing for the camera. Her hands and arms have been decorated with henna and she is seen surrounded by beautiful decorations. See pics:

 

 



 

 

Earlier on Thursday, Rana had also shared a picture from their haldi function. While he sported a white shirt with a matching lungi, Miheeka wore a bright yellow lehenga. “And life moves forward in smiles. Thank you,” the Baahubali star captioned the image with a heart emoticon.

Miheeka’s mother, jewellery designer Bunty Bajaj wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday that she grew emotional on seeing her daughter dressed in bridal outfits. “Baht function wearing my wedding outfit , could not stop crying my baby is all grown up.#BAJaoeD.”

Rana and Miheeka will tie the knot on August 8 in Hyderabad. In a recent interview, the groom’s father and producer Daggubati Suresh Babu said that it will be an intimate affair with just 30 guests in attendance. He added that precautions would be taken, keeping the coronavirus pandemic in mind.

The duo made their relationship official with a roka ceremony in May this year. Talking about proposing her, Rana had said in May, “She knew where I’m getting at when I called her. And then she met me in person, that’s it. I remember I said a bunch of things together. For me, it was serious. It was commitment. When I met her, that’s the time I felt I am ready to do this. It was that simple, for real,” he said. Rana added that he never consciously thought about marrying or not marrying someone from the film industry. “I never thought about it. I met her, I liked her, and that’s it. I found love.”

