Ravi Teja returns to the sets of Krack after months, resumes shoot in Hyderabad

The makers of Ravi Teja starrer Telugu film Krack on Wednesday revealed that they’ve resumed shooting after many months since the lockdown in March. Ravi has also joined the sets to complete the pending work on the final schedule of the film.

In a statement, the makers said that the shoot has resumed in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. While Ravi Teja has joined the sets from Wednesday, Shruti Haasan is expected to join soon. Shruti is currently wrapping up her portion on Tamil film, Laabam.

Sharing the latest poster, director Gopichand Malineni tweeted, “We are so happy to resume our shoot with so much of happiness and with great energy around us. We thank u from the heart for the greatest support. All the updates will follow on very soon (sic).”

Ravi Teja also tweeted: “Shoot resumes today (sic).”

Krack marks the third-time reunion of Ravi Teja and Malineni after Don Seenu and Balupu. The project also marks the second-time collaboration of Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan after Balupu.

Tipped to be an action-thriller, the film will see Ravi Teja play a cop. Recently, reports emerged that the film is a remake of Tamil film Theri, which featured Vijay as a cop. However, director Malineni clarified via a tweet that the film is not a remake.

Recently, rumours emerged that Krack will skip theatrical release and head the OTT way. Reacting to the news, director Gopichand Malineni told Hindustan Times that the “news is false”.

“We have no plans for OTT release. We will wait for the theatrical release,” Malineni said.

Krack also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, Devi Prasad, Chirag Jani, Mouryani, Sudhakar and Vamsi Chaganti in pivotal roles.

