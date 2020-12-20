Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Regional Movies / Ravi Teja’s Krack confirmed for Sankranti release, director tweets release date

Ravi Teja’s Krack confirmed for Sankranti release, director tweets release date

Ravi Teja’s Krack will hit theatres on January 14 next year. Director Gopichand Malineni has said the trailer will soon be out.

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 16:16 IST

By Haricharan Pudipeddi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ravi Teja’s Krack will release on January 14.

Director Gopichand Malineni has confirmed that his upcoming Telugu film Krack, starring Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan, will release in cinemas on Sankranti festival next year. He announced via a tweet on Saturday that the film will release on January 14.

Gopichand wrote on his Twitter page: “KrackonJan14”. As per Thaman’s tweet, the team is currently busy with the post-production work. The theatrical trailer can be expected soon.

 

Krack marks the third time reunion of Ravi Teja and Malineni after Don Seenu and Balupu. The project also marks the second time collaboration of Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan after Balupu.



Tipped to be an action-thriller, the film will see Ravi Teja play a cop. Recently, reports emerged that the film is a remake of Tamil film Theri, which featured Vijay as a cop. However, director Malineni clarified via a tweet that the film is not a remake.

The makers recently denied reports about the film heading for a direct-OTT release. Reacting to the news, director Gopichand Malineni told Hindustan Times that the “news is false”. “We have no plans for OTT release. We will wait for the theatrical release,” Malineni said.

Krack also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, Devi Prasad, Chirag Jani, Mouryani, Sudhakar and Vamsi Chaganti in pivotal roles.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Never seen a roadshow like this, people of Bengal want change’: Amit Shah
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Covid-19 is ‘out of control’ in UK, says British health secretary Hancock
by Prasun Sonwalkar
Pushed over the edge, PM Oli drops a bombshell at rivals that also hurts China
by Shishir Gupta
Maharashtra CM tells people what to do to avoid lockdown, night curfew
by Faisal Malik | Edited by Abhinav Sahay

latest news

‘Vendetta’: Mufti, Lone condemn ED action against Abdullah in JKCA case
by Mir Ehsan
SMIC fears adverse impact on advances chip research due to US blacklist
by Bloomberg | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Uttarakhand mulls cancelling final exams of class 9 and 11 in govt school
by HT Correspondent
Biden’s options for Russian hacking punishment: sanctions, cyber retaliation
by Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.