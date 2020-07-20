Renowned Odia actor Bijay Mohanty dies at 70

Noted thespian of Odia film industry, Bijay Mohanty, died on Monday evening at his home after a brief illness. Mohanty, 70, was rushed to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar after family members found him unresponsive. He was declared dead at the hospital.

One of the few titans of the Odia film industry, Mohanty was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad in May this year after he suffered a cardiac arrest. After undergoing treatment at the Hyderabad-based hospital for 15 days, Mohanty had returned to Odisha last month. He is survived by his wife Tandra Ray and daughter Jasmine Mohanty.

A pall of gloom descended on the Odia film fraternity soon after the news of his demise spread. Actor Sabyasachi Mishra tweeted “Bijay Sir, I will miss u for ever. The Beautiful memories with you will always keep u alive in my heart.” Many of his contemporaries as well as his juniors in the Odia film industry remembered him as a thorough gentleman and a man with impeccable behaviour. The Odisha government said Mohanty would be cremated with state honours tomorrow.

A graduate from National School of Drama and contemporary of actors like Om Puri, Naseeruddin Shah and Raj Babbar, Mohanty did not move to Mumbai and instead chose to start his career in the 1977 Odia movie Chilika Teerey where he portrayed the role of a fisherman living on the banks of Chilika lake who unsuccessfully fights the fishing mafia. The movie won the award for best Odia feature film in 1978 at the National Film Awards. After that, there was no looking back as he essayed the role of villain, elder brother, hero and several character roles in over 300 Odia films, 40 Bengali films, two South Indian and one Hindi film. He had received six state awards for his contribution to art and culture.

In 1977, Mohanty joined the drama department of the Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya in Bhubaneswar from where he retired as a professor. He had also started Jugechha, a drama troupe that he formed in his native place Baripada town.

In 2014, he had joined politics unsuccessfully contesting from Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency on a Congress ticket. However, he had left politics soon after.

