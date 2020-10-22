RRR: First look of Jr NTR’s character Komaram Bheem unveiled, watch

Actor Ram Charan on Thursday unveiled a video to introduce Jr NTR’s character as Komaram Bheem from SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR. The video introduces Jr NTR as the mighty Bheem – a character modelled after real-life revolutionary Komaram Bheem.

The video, which is epic in every frame, truly justifies the might of Bheem. Featuring the voiceover of Ram Charan, the teaser compares NTR’s character as someone that can even silence the ocean and can make any government bow down before him.

NTR underwent never-seen-before physical transformation for the film and the visuals do complete justice to his new avatar.

The video for Jr NTR was originally planned to be unveiled on May 20 on the occasion of his birthday. However, the makers clarified that they couldn’t complete work on a special video they had planned to release on the special occasion due to the lockdown. It was finally unveiled on Thursday on the occasion of 113th birth anniversary of Komaram Bheem.

“As the lockdown gets extended time and again, work has come to a dead stop. And though we tried our best, we couldn’t finish work on a glimpse of NTR to give you all a treat on his birthday. And so, we will not be releasing either a first look or a video on the occasion,” read a statement from the makers.

RRR is a massive production that is being made on budget of Rs 450 crore. The film is a fictional story of celebrated freedom fighters Alluri Seetha Rama Raju and Komaram Bheem. NTR and Ram Charan play brothers in the modern-day portion and will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju in the period portion which will be the flashback episode.

Alia Bhatt, who plays the female lead in the film, will join the sets in November. The rest of the cast, including Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris will join in the upcoming schedules, the details of which will be unveiled soon.

