RRR team begins recce in Nalgonda, remainder of film to be shot in and around Hyderabad

The team of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR has recently gone on a recce to some ancient forts in Nalgonda where they plan to shoot some crucial scenes involving actors Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

As per Cinema Express report, Rajamouli is keen to shoot the remainder of the film in and around Hyderabad. Therefore, his team is currently doing a recce, trying to find locations that will be suitable for filming.

“Keeping the Covid-19 outbreak in mind, Rajamouli is keen to shoot the remaining portions of the film in and around Hyderabad. For that purpose, he is now determined to complete a major schedule at an ancient fort, which stands as an epitome of royal elegance and architecture in Nalgonda, where he also owns a farmhouse at Kattangoor village,” a source was quoted saying in the report.

The source further added that the shoot, in all probability, will resume in August.

The film stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. In the film, it is rumoured that Jr NTR and Ram Charan play brothers in the modern-day portion and will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju in the period portion which will be the flashback episode.

This project will mark Ajay Devgn’s south debut. Shriya Saran has been signed as his pair. The pair reunites after working together in Drishyam.

In a press meet last March, Rajamouli said that RRR will be a fictional story set in 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on few years in the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan will be playing Alluri Sitharama Raju. The film will also star Alia Bhatt and Samuthirakani in crucial roles. Alia will be paired with Ram Charan while a foreign actress has been paired with NTR.

RRR will be released worldwide on January 8, 2021 in ten Indian languages. Presented by D Parvathy, the film is going to be produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by DVV Danayya.

