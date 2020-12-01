RRR team wraps up a major action sequence in 50-day long schedule

The team of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR has revealed that they’ve wrapped up a major action sequence which was shot over a course of 50 days. The team has also confirmed that they’ll immediately start the next schedule of the project which will be shot in some exotic locations.

The update was shared by the film’s official Twitter handle. A video was shared along with the tweet. “Goodbye winter nights! Wrapped up a major action sequence schedule after almost 50 days of night shoot. Andddd nowww. Gearing up for a new schedule in some exotic locations (sic),” read the tweet.

RRR, which is being made on a lavish budget, will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

In March, the makers of RRR unveiled the first glimpse of Ram Charan’s character via a special video. The video introduces Ram Charan as Alluri Seetharamaraju, and going by his khaki pants, it can be assumed that he plays a cop. Jr NTR’s voice introduces Ram Charan’s character.

Last month, a video was released to introduce Jr NTR’s character of Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan gave a voice-over to the video. The project, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Samuthirakani, marks the maiden collaboration of Jr NTR and Ram Charan. They’re rumoured to be playing brothers in the movie, which will be released in five languages.

RRR is expected to hit the screens worldwide next year. The makers are yet to officially announce the release date.

