Saaho director Sujeeth gets married in a close-knit ceremony, see pics

Filmmaker Sujeeth, best known for helming Prabhas-starrer Saaho, tied the knot to Pravallika over the weekend, in a close-knit ceremony in Hyderabad. The filmmaker is yet to make the official announcement. However, pictures from his mehendi and wedding ceremonies have surfaced online.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, the couple got married in Golconda on Sunday. Sujeeth and Pravallika have been in a relationship for quite some time. After the families of the couple approved of the alliance, they decided to get married.

Sujeeth made his directorial debut with Telugu romantic comedy Run Raja Run a few years ago. Saaho was his big ticket to stardom. Even though Saaho received mixed response from the audiences, it didn’t stop Sujeeth from signing his next project.

Also read: Saaho director Sujeeth ends silence on criticism of film: ‘I am being treated as if I committed a crime’

Recently, actor Chiranjeevi revealed that Sujeeth has been roped in to direct the Telugu remake of Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer. Reports have also emerged that Ram Charan will also play a crucial role in the remake. He might reprise the role originally played by Tovino Thomas or Prithviraj Sukumaran, who had directed Lucifer.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is currently busy shooting for his upcoming Telugu film, Acharya, in which he’s rumoured to be playing dual roles. Koratala Siva is directing the film, which will hit the screens next year. Acharya, as per reports, will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

Follow @htshowbiz for more