Sections
Home / Regional Movies / Saaho director Sujeeth gets married in a close-knit ceremony, see pics

Saaho director Sujeeth gets married in a close-knit ceremony, see pics

Filmmaker Sujeeth, best known for helming Prabhas starrer Saaho, tied the knot to Pravallika over the weekend in a close-knit ceremony in Hyderabad.

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 15:44 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times

Sujeeth and Pravallika had been together for some time.

Filmmaker Sujeeth, best known for helming Prabhas-starrer Saaho, tied the knot to Pravallika over the weekend, in a close-knit ceremony in Hyderabad. The filmmaker is yet to make the official announcement. However, pictures from his mehendi and wedding ceremonies have surfaced online.

 

As per a report by Pinkvilla, the couple got married in Golconda on Sunday. Sujeeth and Pravallika have been in a relationship for quite some time. After the families of the couple approved of the alliance, they decided to get married.

Sujeeth made his directorial debut with Telugu romantic comedy Run Raja Run a few years ago. Saaho was his big ticket to stardom. Even though Saaho received mixed response from the audiences, it didn’t stop Sujeeth from signing his next project.



Also read: Saaho director Sujeeth ends silence on criticism of film: ‘I am being treated as if I committed a crime’

Recently, actor Chiranjeevi revealed that Sujeeth has been roped in to direct the Telugu remake of Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer. Reports have also emerged that Ram Charan will also play a crucial role in the remake. He might reprise the role originally played by Tovino Thomas or Prithviraj Sukumaran, who had directed Lucifer.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is currently busy shooting for his upcoming Telugu film, Acharya, in which he’s rumoured to be playing dual roles. Koratala Siva is directing the film, which will hit the screens next year. Acharya, as per reports, will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Punjab warned of locust attack; Ferozepur on high alert, Jalandhar among five districts on threat list
Aug 03, 2020 15:42 IST
Irfan Pathan clarifies whether he intends on playing LPL
Aug 03, 2020 15:40 IST
‘Wonder why?’: Tharoor after Shah picks pvt hospital for Covid-19 treatment
Aug 03, 2020 15:43 IST
Ravi Shankar Prasad isolates himself after meeting Amit Shah
Aug 03, 2020 15:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.