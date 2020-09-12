Sai Pallavi likely to play Chiranjeevi’s sister in Vedalam Telugu remake

Actor Sai Pallavi is likely to play Chiranjeevi’s sister in the upcoming yet-untitled Telugu remake of Tamil film Vedalam. Pallavi is expected to be seen in the role originally played by Lakshmi Menon in the original film which also starred Ajith Kumar.

With two remake projects currently in his kitty, Chiranjeevi is all set to begin work on Vedalam remake later this year. It has been confirmed that Meher Ramesh will direct this project.

As per a report by The News Minute, talks have been initiated with Sai Pallavi and she’s believed to be interested.

Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments will bankroll the remake, which was initially planned to be made with Pawan Kalyan a couple of years ago. Eventually, Pawan Kalyan went on to star in the Telugu remake of Ajith’s Veeram.

Sai Pallavi is currently shooting for Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story, which also stars Naga Chaitanya. Kammula had revealed that Pallavi’s role will come as a surprise for many. Talking about the project, Kammula told Times of India in a recent interview: “It’s a love story of a boy and girl who move to the city from their village to pursue their dreams.” He went on to reveal that the film will see Chaitanya speak in Telangana dialect.

Chiranjeevi, on the other hand, is all set to resume shooting for his upcoming Telugu film, Acharya. The film marks the maiden collaboration of Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva. In the film, it is rumoured that Chiranjeevi plays dual roles.

It is tipped to be a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations. The film is all set to resume shooting soon. The makers recently quashed a story theft allegation.

