Sai Pallavi might turn into a choreographer for Telugu film Love Story: report

According to a report, actor Sai Pallavi, who is a trained dancer, might choreograph a pending song from her Telugu film, Love Story.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 15:57 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Sai Pallavi is among the sought-after young actors in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu film industries.

Actor Sai Pallavi might turn a dance choreographer for her upcoming Telugu film, Love Story, which also stars Akkineni Naga Chaitanya. Incidentally, Sai is also a trained dancer.

Times of India reports that Sai Pallavi has been requested by director Sekhar Kammula to choreograph one pending song, which the team plans to shoot post the lockdown. With 90 per cent of the film already shot, the makers will shoot the remainder of the project in Ramoji Film City .

The project, directed by Sekhar Kammula, marks the maiden collaboration of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. However, Kammula and Sai Pallavi are joining hands for the second time. The latter made her Telugu debut via Fidaa, which also starred Varun Tej and ended up as a blockbuster.

Talking about the project, Kammula told Times of India in a recent interview: “It’s a love story of a boy and girl who move to the city from their village to pursue their dreams.” He went on to reveal that the film will see Chaitanya speak in Telangana dialect.



“Naga Chaitanya has been trying to master the Telangana dialect for his part. He’s completely surrendered himself with great interest to pull off his part. Also, Sai Pallavi could spring a surprise for the audience. I believe the lead pair’s performances will stand out,” Kammula said.

The film, being produced by Ram Mohan Rao, will be wrapped up in three schedules. The project went on the floors last September and it’s currently on the verge of being completed.

Chaitanya was last seen in Venky Mama and Majili, which also starred Samantha in a crucial role. In Majili, he played a failed cricketer turned rowdy. It was his first release post marriage with Samantha Akkineni.

