Salaar poster: Prabhas teams up with KGF director Prashanth Neel for his next

Actor Prabhas has joined hands with filmmaker Prashanth Neel for his next pan-Indian project titled Salaar. The project will mark the maiden collaboration between Prabhas and Prashanth, who is best known for helming KGF.

Prashanth took to Twitter to make the announcement. Tipped to be an action saga, the film features Prabhas as a character called Salaar. “An Action Saga #SALAAR. THE MOST VIOLENT MEN. CALLED ONE MAN. THE MOST VIOLENT! For the love of cinema, breaking the fence of languages, presenting to you an Indian Film. Dearest welcome to darling #Prabhas sir (sic),” Prashanth wrote.

Salaar, which will be dubbed in Hindi as well, will be presented by Anil Thadani. The project is expected to go on the floors after Prashanth wraps up KGF: Chapter 2, which stars Yash in the lead.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is currently busy wrapping up the upcoming Telugu period romantic drama Radhe Shyam. The film, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, stars Prabhas as a palm reader and Pooja Hegde as a music teacher.

Radhe Shyam, which will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, marks the maiden collaboration of Prabhas and Pooja. The project went on the floors in January earlier this year. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the team successfully wrapped up the Georgian schedule in March and returned to India safely. “One more schedule done!! I thank the Georgian team for helping us finish a kick-ass schedule!! Lovely people you are,” Radha Krishna had tweeted.

Prabhas hopes to wrap up this project by December and commence work on his upcoming multilingual science-fiction film with director Nag Ashwin from early next year. Deepika Padukone makes her Telugu debut with Nag Ashwin’s project which will be bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Films.

Prabhas also has magnum opus Adipurush with director Om Raut in the pipeline. This project also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist.

