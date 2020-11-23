Samantha Akkineni dives into the sea as she enjoys dream Maldives vacation with husband Naga Chaitanya, see pics

Telugu star couple Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya have joined multiple other celebrities in the Maldives. After Taapsee Pannu, Tara Sutaria and many others, they too flew to the island nation to enjoy the stunning beaches of the tourist hotspot. Looks like the couple is there to celebrate Chaitanya’s 34th birthday on Monday.

Samantha took to Instagram to share a picture of herself from the vacation. It shows Samantha in a colourful dress and a hat, looking at the pool and the ocean ahead of it. On her Instagram Stories, she shared a sped-up video of her entire journey from India to Maldives. The shows two passports in her hand and a clip of herself in the airplane, wearing a blue mask embroidered with her dog Dash’s image. She took a water plane and finally arrived at her resort. She also had a scuba session, seeming like her first. She posted a picture of herself as she is all set in scuba-wear. “Into the sea🐬...I finally did it,” she wrote.

Her room at the resort has its own private pool and some cute rattan loungers to chill in. Samantha also shared a picture of the delicious spread she enjoyed at lunch. While she did carry two passports in her hand in the video, Chaitanya did not make an appearance in her videos.

Samantha has lately been keeping busy with her chat show Sam Jam. Recently, actor Chiranjeevi had shot for the show. The show’s first celebrity guest was Vijay Deverakonda. The first episode was screened on November 13 for Diwali and it was an instant hit. As per sources, some of the upcoming celebrity guests on the show include Allu Arjun, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandanna and badminton player Saina Nehwal among others.

Samantha will soon be seen in the second season of The Family Man with Manoj Bajpayee. She recently signed a Tamil horror film with Ashwin Saravanan and a Tamil romantic comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

