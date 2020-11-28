Samantha Akkineni is enjoying ‘bright sunny days’ in Maldives, shares stunning vistas of blue sea and coconut trees

Actor Samantha Akkineni’s Maldives’ holiday with husband actor Naga Chaitanya was all about enjoying blue seas and lush greenery of the island nation. On Saturday, Samantha shared a fresh picture, in which she seems to be walking on water.

Sharing the picture, Samantha wrote: “No ‘biggini shoot’ .. that’s all folks.” The picture showed Samantha walking on the very edge of the resort’s boundary with the sea to her left and resort to the right. She looked beautiful in a metallic green and blue midi dress. Her fans reacted to the picture; one said: “You can walk on water! Why am I not surprised.” Another said: “Stunning Sam.” Many others wrote in calling her “cute” and “beautiful”. Many others dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Samantha flew in to celebrate Chaitanya’s birthday on November 23. Since then, she has been treating her fans to gorgeous pictures of the place and herself. She shared another one in which she is seated inside what appeared to be horns of a buffalo made into a sea-facing seating and lounge area, with coconut trees, green foliage and bright blue sky forming the picture perfect backdrop. Some time back, she had shared a similar picture, seated inside a Kara-shaped seating area. Kara, she informed us, was the national bird of Maldives.

She shared yet another picture, in which she was seen walking towards asymmetrical roof for a structure, possibly a restaurant. Sharing it, she wrote: “Bright sunny days.”

Samantha and Chaitanya got married in Goa in 2017 as per Hindu and Christian traditions. The couple is easily one of the best-loved couples in Telugu filmdom.

On the work front, she had a successful 2019 with Oh Baby and Super Deluxe both hitting the bull’s eye. She will be seen next in yet-to-be-titled Tamil horror flick and Tamil comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal.

