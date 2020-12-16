Samantha Akkineni joins the sets of Tamil film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, see video

Actor Samantha Akkineni has joined the sets of upcoming Tamil romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. Director Vignesh Shivn, who took to Instagram to share a video, welcomed her to the sets by presenting her a bouquet.

Vignesh wrote: “A very warm welcome to @samantharuthprabhuoffl. Looking forwardsss. Positive beginning from today :) (sic).”

In the funny video, Samantha is seen getting ready for the shot. Vignesh barges in to welcome her with a bouquet. He then says that she should be ready in 10 minutes. When she asks if the shot will be ready, he jokingly replies, it won’t be ready in time and that she can take her time.

On Tuesday, Vijay Sethupathi joined the sets and Vignesh shared a video on his instagram, welcoming him too with a bouquet. The team is currently shooting in Hyderabad. Nayanthara, who plays one of the leads, is expected to join the sets soon.

Tipped to be a rip-roaring romantic comedy, the project will mark the maiden collaboration of Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni. Even though both of them were part of last year’s critically-acclaimed Tamil film Super Deluxe, they didn’t have scenes together.

The film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander. The rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon.

This will be Vignesh’s fourth outing as a director. He had recently directed a segment in Netflix India’s upcoming Tamil anthology, Paava Kadhaigal. Vignesh’s short in the anthology explores same gender love and features Anjali and Kalki Koechlin in lead roles.

On being part of the anthology, Vignesh Shivan said in a statement, “I’ve always been a huge fan of Netflix and its storytelling. As a filmmaker, being able to tell your story to a diverse audience, alongside three respected directors who believe in your story as much as you do, is an incredible opportunity. This film explores the dark, often agonizing side of human relationships, tabling thoughts many have but are afraid to vocalize.”

