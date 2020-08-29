Samantha Akkineni reacts to pregnancy rumours: ‘I have been pregnant since 2017, this baby just doesn’t want to come out’

Actor Samantha Akkineni has found a witty way to tackle pregnancy rumours. On Saturday, she held an Ask Me Anything session on her Instagram Stories and got yet another question about her ‘pregnancy’. “Are you pregnant?,” wrote a fan. Responding to it, Samantha said, “I’m pregnant since 2017 I think, this baby really doesn’t want to come out I think”.

Recently, actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli had announced that they are expecting their first child. Before that, actor couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan had also announced their second pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Samantha is also enjoying her life with husband Naga Chaitanya, their dog Hash and some terrace farming. Recently she shared a picture of all the carrots she harvested this season. “The menu this week ... Carrot juice , carrot pachadi , carrot halwa , carrot fry , carrot pakodi , carrot idli , carrot samosa #growwithme,” she had captioned her post.

Samantha and Naga recently attended the wedding of his cousin, actor Rana Daggubati with Miheeka Bajaj. Samantha shared pictures with Rana from his mehendi ceremony. “#ranawedsmiheeka ... the most adorable @miheeka Welcome to the family,” she had captioned her post.

Samantha was last seen in the Telugu film Jaanu. She is known for her performances in films such as Ye Maaya Chesave, Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Eega, Mersal and Rangasthalam. She impressed all with her role in Super Deluxe last year.

She will next be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, starring Vijay Sethupathi. The film also stars Nayanthara. It is directed by Vignesh Shivan.