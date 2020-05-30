Sections
Samantha Akkineni shares pics of her school report card, shows how teachers called her ‘an asset to the school’

Samantha Akkineni shares her school report card and she sure had quite a few things to brag about.

Updated: May 30, 2020 17:24 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Samantha Akkineni shares glimpses of her school report card.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared pictures of her school report card from Class 10. It proves that she was an “asset” even to the school.

One of the images is a report card that shows her impressive score and a note by her teacher: “ She has done well. She is an asset to the school.” The other image also shows her report card with remarks such as “well done”, “well done, keep it up”. She posted the images on her Instagram Stories and wrote “Look what I found again.”

Samantha was last seen in Telugu film Jaanu, the remake of Tamil film 96. She has two projects at hand - a Tamil horror movie with Ashwin Saravanan and a Tamil romantic comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal which also features Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Samantha will be working with Ashwin for the first time in the upcoming horror film. Recently, she also completed shooting for the second season of The Family Man.

 



Earlier this week, Samantha’s Instagram page crossed the 10 million mark. “Yay 10 million... taking a cue from the gorgeous Natalie Portman. I have donated to 10 amazing NGO’s in honour of my big ten million family. love you (sic),” she wrote.

