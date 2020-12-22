Samantha Akkineni shares video of all the outfits she wasted this year, says it is true for ‘every girl in 2020’

Actor Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram to post a funny video about all the clothes she couldn’t wear due to the coronavirus pandemic. The video received a lot of love from her industry colleagues and fans.

Sharing it, she wrote: “Every girl in 2020.. @shaymitchell Styled @jukalker M&H @sadhnasingh1 @koduruamarnath @eshaangirri”

In the short video, Samantha kept appearing in different clothes as the voiceover said: “There were so many cute outfits that I had planned to wear this year but I couldn’t wear. So I just wanted to show you. See this, I love it, couldn’t wear it. And this was about to be my cute costume but no - wasted.”

Kriti Kharbanda said: “Love it”. Lakshmi Manchu wrote: “Love this” A lot of friends dropped laughing face emojis. A fan wrote “nyc video di” while another said “cutie”. Yet another fan wrote: “Exactly.”

In late November, Samantha and her husband actor Naga Chaitanya jetted off to Maldives to celebrate Chaitanya’s birthday. Through their stay the tropical island, Samantha shared stunning pictures of blue skies and azure seas. Sharing one such stunning picture, she wrote: “You are the universe, expressing itself as a human for a little while.”

On his birthday on November 23, she had written: “Always living life on your own terms @chayakkineni .. Wishing you only happiness always and forever.”

In October, on the their third wedding anniversary, she had written: “You are my person and I am yours , that whatever door we come to , we will open it together . Happy anniversary husband @chayakkineni.”

Samantha has two projects currently in her kitty. Having recently completed shooting for the second season of The Family Man, she signed a Tamil horror flick with Ashwin Saravanan and upcoming Tamil romantic comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal.

