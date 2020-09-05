Samantha Akkineni turns entrepreneur, launches own fashion label called Saaki

Actor Samantha Akkineni, who was last seen on screen in Telugu film Jaanu, on Saturday announced she’s turning her love for fashion into a business idea with Saaki – a fashion label that everyone can have access to. The business venture will be launched soon.

Samantha took to Twitter to make the announcement. She wrote: “Saaki is finally here! Saaki has been a dream of mine and my baby for many months. It is a reflection of my love for fashion and my journey in life. Launching soon. Hope you like it (sic).”

In the video she shared along with her tweet, Samantha said that her fashion label will aim to make fashion affordable and accessible to everyone. She said every piece of the design will have a part of her in it.

On the career front, Samantha has two projects currently in her kitty. Having recently completed shooting for the second season of The Family Man, she recently signed a Tamil horror flick with Ashwin Saravanan and upcoming Tamil romantic comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

Samantha is very thrilled about her upcoming horror film with director Ashwin Saravanan. Acknowledging the project, she recently tweeted: “It’s going to be much more than just a horror film.”

To be produced by Sony Entertainment, the film will mark the maiden collaboration of Ashwin Saravanan, best known for helming Maya and Game Over, and Samantha.

The film will also star Prasanna and Prashanth in crucial roles. The project is expected to go on the floors from May and will be wrapped up in two months.

Recently, reports emerged that Samantha has turned down an offer to star in the Hindi remake of her own film U-Turn, which had released in Tamil and Telugu recently.

