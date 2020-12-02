Sarpatta Parambarai poster: Arya looks unbelievably ripped as a boxer

The first look poster of Pa Ranjith’s upcoming Tamil film Sarpatta Parambarai, which features Arya in the role of a boxer sporting a ripped physique, was unveiled on Wednesday. The film is tipped to explore the boxing culture of North Chennai in the 1990s.

The poster features Arya, who sports a ripped physique, in a boxing ring with people cheering for him in the background. The project marks the maiden collaboration between Arya and Pa Ranjith, best known for films such as Madras, Kaala and Kabali.

Amidst rumours that the film could be the remake of Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz, which was about caste politics and a boxer from a backward community; a source close to Ranjith clarified that it’s an original script. “The film will be about the boxing culture of the 1990s in North Chennai. It’ll be a very realistic tale,” the source added.

Arya has extensively worked out to build a ripped body for his character in the film. Not long ago, he teased fans with his workout routine from the shoot in a Twitter post. In a video, he made doing a 150 kg squat look like a cakewalk.

Ranjith had originally planned this movie with Suriya. For reasons unknown, the plan didn’t materialize and Ranjith went ahead and roped in Arya, who has set great standards with his fitness in the industry.

This film marks Ranjith’s return to making a film in the North Chennai setting after two projects with actor Rajinikanth. He had previously made Madras, about the local politics and rowdyism in North Chennai, with Karthi in the lead.

