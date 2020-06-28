Sections
Sathankulam custodial death: Rajinikanth conveys condolences over call to victims’ family

As per Rajinikanth’s publicist, the veteran actor called Jeyaraj’s wife and conveyed his condolences. Several celebrities have tweeted about the death of P Jeyaraj and his son Fennix.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 16:44 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Rajinikanth’s publicist tweeted about the actor calling the victims’ family.

Actor Rajinikanth conveyed his condolences via a call to the family of P Jeyaraj and his son Fennix, who died in police custody after they were picked up for questioning by the cops in Sathankulam for violating lockdown rules.

The father and son were allegedly beaten to death by the police. The police picked up the father-son duo after they kept their mobile shop open during lockdown. While Fenix died at the Kovilpatti General Hospital on June 22, his father died on June 23.

As per Rajinikanth’s publicist, Rajinikanth called Jeyaraj’s wife and conveyed his condolences. The star’s publicist tweeted about it. After the news of the custodial death of the father-son duo broke out, several Tamil film celebrities took to Twitter demanding justice for Jayaraj’s family.

Actor Suriya, in a strongly-worded statement, described the entire incident as a result of an organised crime.



Suriya pointed out that the cops alone are not at fault in this case. The magistrate and the doctors are equally responsible for the custodial death. He further added that it can’t be termed as a negligent act because the custodial deaths have put the credibility of the police department at stake.

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar tweeted, “Will we and can we see law taking its course and punishing the guilty without any further delay in #Jeyaraj and #Fenix case? The culprits cannot and should not get away. A family has lost their most loved ones. Justice delayed is justice denied. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix (sic).”

Composer D Imman tweeted: “Terrified to hear the brutality inflicted upon Jeyaraj & Fenix. Totally inhuman and couldn’t digest the torture they must’ve gone through. Let’s raise our voices for this ruthless act India! Jeyaraj and Fenix is the George Floyd of India (sic).”

