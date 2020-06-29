Sathankulam custodial deaths: Singam director Hari regrets making films glorifying police

Filmmaker Hari is the latest Tamil celebrity to express shock and condemn the deaths of Jeyaraj and his son Fenix due to alleged custodial torture in Sathankulam town in Thoothukudi. In a statement, he deeply regretted making five Tamil films that glorified police.

Best known for helming the popular Tamil cop films Singam and Saamy, Hari has said he regrets celebrating the police force in his films. “These kind of incidents should not take place in Tamil Nadu again. Due to a few officers, the whole police department is now tainted. I regret making five films celebrating the police,” he said in his statement.

Jeyaraj and Fenix were allegedly beaten to death by the police. The police picked up the father-son duo after they kept their mobile shop open during lockdown. While Fenix died at the Kovilpatti General Hospital on June 22, his father died on June 23.

Also read | Suriya on Sathankulam custodial death: ‘This is organised crime’

Since the news of the custodial deaths broke out, several Tamil film celebrities took to Twitter to demand justice for Jeyaraj’s family. Actor Rajinikanth, according to his publicist, called Jeyaraj’s wife and conveyed his condolences.

Actor Suriya, who played a cop in the Singam franchise, described the entire incident as a result of an organised crime. In a strongly-worded statement, Suriya pointed out that the cops alone are not at fault in this case. The magistrate and the doctors are equally responsible for the custodial death. He further added that it can’t be termed as a negligent act because the custodial deaths have put the credibility of the police department at stake.

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar tweeted, “Will we and can we see law taking its course and punishing the guilty without any further delay in #Jeyaraj and #Fenix case? The culprits cannot and should not get away. A family has lost their most loved ones. Justice delayed is justice denied. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix.”

Composer D Imman tweeted: “Terrified to hear the brutality inflicted upon Jeyaraj & Fenix. Totally inhuman and couldn’t digest the torture they must’ve gone through. Let’s raise our voices for this ruthless act India! Jeyaraj and Fenix is the George Floyd of India.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more