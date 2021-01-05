Selvaraghavan begins shooting for his next film with Dhanush, see pic

Sections
Director Selvaraghavan on Tuesday shared a picture of himself on the sets of his new film with Dhanush, tentatively titled AO 2.

By Haricharan Pudipeddi, Hindustan Times Chennai

Selvraghavan and Dhanush are collaborating for the fourth time for this project.

Filmmaker Selvaraghavan on Tuesday took to Twitter to announce that he has begun shooting for his next yet-untitled Tamil project with his brother Dhanush. He even shared a picture from the shoots to announce that he has commenced shooting.

Dhanush and his brother are teaming up for the fourth time. Their previous collaborations include Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai and Mayakkam Enna. Interestingly, this new project also marks the reunion of the brothers with music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematographer Aravind Krishna.

 

Last week, Dhanush wrote on Twitter that he hopes to impress his brother this time.



“Selvaraghavan + Yuvan + Aravind Krishna. Well, well…right where I started. Very happy to join my maker, my creator and the only reason I’m here today. My brother @selvaraghavan again. I hope this time at least I impress him (sic),” Dhanush wrote.

To be bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu for V Creations, the yet-untitled project will go on the floors next year. It is a rumoured to be a sequel to Selvaraghavan cult gangster drama Pudhupettai.

Meanwhile, Dhanush has multiple projects in the offing. He currently awaits the release of Karthik Subbaraj directed Jagame Thandiram. The film, which marks the maiden collaboration of Dhanush and filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, has been predominantly shot in London apart from a few other places in the UK.

Also read: ‘Bigg Boss 14 is worst season ever’: Devoleena, Shefali, Kamya express opinion after Salman Khan scolds Jasmin, Rubina

Dhanush recently completed shooting for Mari Selvaraj’s Karnan. He also has films with directors Karthick Naren and Ram Kumar in the offing apart from Anand L Rai’s Atrangi Re.

It was recently confirmed that Dhanush will star in upcoming Netflix film The Gray Man, which will be directed by the Russo Brothers’. Dhanush is the latest addition to the star-studded cast of the movie which also stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana De Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura and Julia Butters.

