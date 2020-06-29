Selvaraghavan may come on board to co-direct Dhanush’s second directorial

Filmmaker Selvaraghavan will most likely join hands with brother Dhanush to co-direct the latter’s yet-untitled second Tamil directorial, which will resume shooting after lockdown.

As per a report by Cinema Express, Dhanush has reportedly requested his brother to direct the period portion in his film, which is said to be in the 15th century. Since Selvaraghavan has already made two films – Aayirathil Oruvan and Irandam Ulagam – that have had period connection, Dhanush is keen on having him direct the period portion in his film.

Dhanush made his directorial debut with Power Paandi a few years ago. His second directorial project, a multi-starrer, was announced in 2018. The film stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Akkineni Nagarjuna, SJ Suryah, Srikanth and Prasanna among others. Dhanush had confirmed that he will also play the lead in this project, which will be made on a whopping project of Rs 70 core. In an interview to Film Companion in 2018, Dhanush had revealed about the budget and scale of the project. “It’s going be a very big film; a 100 crore film which we plan to compress into a budget of Rs 70 crore. I’m aware I don’t have a 70 crore market. Therefore, we’re looking at ways to exploit the market to earn profits on Rs 70 crore. The pre-production work has been going on for a year now,” he said.

The project went on the floors a long time ago in Madurai and the team shot a schedule. However, soon afterwards, reports emerged that the project has been shelved for reasons yet unknown. Neither Dhanush nor the makers confirmed these reports about the project being dropped.

Dhanush and his brother Selvaraghavan are also set to reunite for Pudhupettai 2, a sequel to their own gangster drama Pudhupettai. Dhanush had recently confirmed that the project is in the offing and that he’s raring to commence work on it. Dhanush also has two more projects in his kitty. He also has a Hindi film with Aanand L Rai in the pipeline.

