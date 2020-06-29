Sections
Home / Regional Movies / Selvaraghavan may come on board to co-direct Dhanush’s second directorial

Selvaraghavan may come on board to co-direct Dhanush’s second directorial

Selvaraghavan is expected to direct the period portion in Dhanush’s next directorial.

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 16:46 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Selvaraghavan may direct a portion of Dhanush’s upcoming film.

Filmmaker Selvaraghavan will most likely join hands with brother Dhanush to co-direct the latter’s yet-untitled second Tamil directorial, which will resume shooting after lockdown.

As per a report by Cinema Express, Dhanush has reportedly requested his brother to direct the period portion in his film, which is said to be in the 15th century. Since Selvaraghavan has already made two films – Aayirathil Oruvan and Irandam Ulagam – that have had period connection, Dhanush is keen on having him direct the period portion in his film.

Dhanush made his directorial debut with Power Paandi a few years ago. His second directorial project, a multi-starrer, was announced in 2018. The film stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Akkineni Nagarjuna, SJ Suryah, Srikanth and Prasanna among others. Dhanush had confirmed that he will also play the lead in this project, which will be made on a whopping project of Rs 70 core. In an interview to Film Companion in 2018, Dhanush had revealed about the budget and scale of the project. “It’s going be a very big film; a 100 crore film which we plan to compress into a budget of Rs 70 crore. I’m aware I don’t have a 70 crore market. Therefore, we’re looking at ways to exploit the market to earn profits on Rs 70 crore. The pre-production work has been going on for a year now,” he said.

The project went on the floors a long time ago in Madurai and the team shot a schedule. However, soon afterwards, reports emerged that the project has been shelved for reasons yet unknown. Neither Dhanush nor the makers confirmed these reports about the project being dropped.



Dhanush and his brother Selvaraghavan are also set to reunite for Pudhupettai 2, a sequel to their own gangster drama Pudhupettai. Dhanush had recently confirmed that the project is in the offing and that he’s raring to commence work on it. Dhanush also has two more projects in his kitty. He also has a Hindi film with Aanand L Rai in the pipeline.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Panic at Beijing’s border as county locked down, 7.69 million tested
Jun 29, 2020 16:55 IST
Ecosystem destruction increases risk of pandemics
Jun 29, 2020 16:51 IST
Anushka Sharma recalls journey from young girl to film producer
Jun 29, 2020 16:50 IST
Disney+ Hotstar announces new Bollywood releases
Jun 29, 2020 16:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.