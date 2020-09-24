Sections
Shoot of Ajith’s Valimai resumes in Chennai, actor to join sets soon

Pictures of the shoot from the sets of Valimai have surfaced online. Karthikeya Gummakonda has joined the sets and he’s seen shooting a chase sequence in the viral pictures.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 15:51 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karthikeya on sets.

The shoot of Ajith’s upcoming Tamil action film Valimai has resumed in Chennai after nearly six months. The shoot was resumed with a limited set of crew members and pictures from the sets have gone viral on social media.

As per pictures that have surfaced on social media, actor Karthikeya Gummakonda has joined the sets and he’s seen shooting a chase sequence. Karthikeya, who rose to fame with Telugu film RX 100, plays the antagonist.

Valimai shoot in Chennai.

Valimai shoot in Chennai.

Ajith is expected to join the sets soon. Another 50-60 days of shoot is left and the makers are hopeful of wrapping up by February 2021, as per a report by The News Minute.

The shoot of Valimai was stopped in February after Ajith suffered a minor injury on the sets while shooting a bike sequence. “Ajith was shooting for a bike-chase sequence in the city when his vehicle skidded. In the process, he bruised his arms and legs. The actor took a break of about 20 minutes and continued shooting for his portions. Only after he wrapped up the shoot did he visit his family doctor,” a source had said.



Being directed by Vinoth, the film also stars Huma Qureshi as the female lead. It is being produced by Boney Kapoor, who has reunited with Ajith after Nerkonda Paarvai.

Also read: Nithiin’s Rang De resumes shoot in Hyderabad, makers eyeing Sankranti 2021 release

At a recent award ceremony, Kapoor revealed that Ajith plays a cop in the film. Sources have confirmed that an international stunt choreographer has been roped in to supervise certain action sequences.

Originally planned as a big release for Diwali 2020, the project is likely to hit the screens next year during a big festival weekend. Meanwhile, reports have emerged that Ajith will team up with filmmaker Sudha Kongara next for a yet-untitled Tamil project.

