Shoot of Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari's Hey Sinamika wrapped up, see pics

Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal starrer Hey Sinamika has wrapped up its shooting. The film marks the directorial debut of choreographer Brindha.

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 16:05 IST

By Haricharan Pudipeddi, Hindustan Times Chennai

Hey Sinamika stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kajal Aggarwal and Dulquer Salmaan.

The shoot of Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer upcoming Tamil film Hey Sinamika, which marks the directorial debut of choreographer Brindha, has been wrapped up. The film, which also stars Kajal Aggarwal, went on the floors earlier this year in March.

The film will be produced by Jio Studios in association with Global One Studios. It marks Jio Studios foray into Tamil cinema. In March, the film’s launch event was graced by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam along with his wife Suhasini Mani Ratnam and actor-politician Khushbu Sundar.

Dulquer Salmaan with Brindha.

Kajal Aggarwal with Brindha.

Aditi rao Hydari with Brindha.

The magic of new beginnings. Starting the journey of ‘Hey Sinamika’ with some lovely ladies. Aditi Rao Hydari, Kajal Aggarwal and under the guidance of my dearest Brindha master,” Dulquer tweeted in March.



Hey Sinamika will have music by Govind Vasantha, who shot to fame with last year’s Tamil film 96. Preetha Jayaraman will crank the camera.

Also read: Aditya Narayan returns to Indian Idol 12 set, jokes about special glow after honeymoon. See Neha Kakkar’s comment

Dulquer, who was last seen on screen in Tamil heist comedy Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, has multiple projects in his kitty. He also has Malayalam film Kurup in his kitty. The film, being directed by Srinath, will be centered on Sukumara Kurup, a family man who, after reading a crime involving embezzlement of insurance money in Germany, got motivated to insure and script his own death by murdering a man, Chacko, to lay his hands on the money.

It’s been over three decades since the heinous incident and Sukumara is still at large. Dulquer will be seen playing Kurup in the film, which will reunite him with Srinath after seven years for the second time. They had previously worked together in Second Show.

