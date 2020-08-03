Sections
Shoot of KGF: Chapter 2 to resume from August 15 amid coronavirus pandemic

KGF Chapter 2 executive producer Karthik Gowda has said that they will be instituting strict guidelines on the sets, and will have all the technicians temporarily camped at a nearby hotel.

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 20:49 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A still from KGF Chapter 2.

The executive producer of KGF: Chapter 2, which stars Yash in the lead, has confirmed that the shoot of the film will resume from August 15 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In his latest interview to Cinema Express, executive producer Karthik Gowda opened up about the shooting plans for KGF: Chapter 2, which is being directed by Prashant Neel.

“We will be instituting strict guidelines on the sets, and we will have all the technicians temporarily camped at a nearby hotel, and will not be allowed to venture out until the schedule gets completed,” Karthik said.

He further added that the shoot will resume from the third week of August. The report further added that the team, which has completed 90 percent of shoot, is left with major fight sequences and a few scenes. The makers are coming up with a huge set at Minerva Mills, where the first part of the remaining schedule will take place.

The makers recently revealed the first glimpse of Sanjay Dutt’s character from the film. The Khalnayak star will be seen playing the primary antagonist which was only teased in the first part. He will be seen playing a character called Adheera.



Also read: Vishnu Manchu, Kajal Aggarwal play siblings in Mosagallu, new still released on Raksha Bandhan

Talking about Sanjay Dutt’s character and having him on board, Yash told Hindustan Times: “When we made KGF: Chapter 1, we had our own inhibitions and restricted ourselves in some way. But with this kind of success on our side, we are going all out to make the second part. We now know people are keenly looking forward to the second part and we can deliver it without any reservations. We’ve reserved the best for chapter 2.”

KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Raveena Tandon in a key role. She will be seen as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

