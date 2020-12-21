Shoot of KGF: Chapter 2 wrapped up, teaser confirmed to release on Jan 8

Director Prashanth Neel on Monday confirmed that the teaser of KGF: Chapter 2 will be unveiled on January 8 at 10.18 am. He confirmed the news via a tweet and wrote that a glimpse into the empire behind KGF is all set to be unveiled.

Director Neel wrote: “A glance into the Empire. It might have taken a year longer for this, but we are coming stronger, bigger & deadlier! #KGFChapter2TeaserOnJan8 at 10:18 AM on @hombalefilms YouTube (sic).”

He also revealed a new poster to mark the announcement of the teaser launch.

On Sunday, the team wrapped up the climax shoot with which the project has completed its shooting. The next few months will be spent on the post-production as the film will be heavy on VFX.

The shoot of KGF: Chapter 2 resumed after many months this August. It was the second Kannada film after Phantom to resume shooting amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The project marks the southern debut of actor Sanjay Dutt, who plays the antagonist. The film also stars Raveena Tandon in a crucial role. The film is being directed by Prashanth Neel.

The makers recently revealed the first glimpse of Sanjay Dutt’s character from the film. The Khalnayak star will be seen playing the primary antagonist which was only teased in the first part. He will be seen playing a character called Adheera.

Talking about Sanjay Dutt’s character and having him on board, Yash told Hindustan Times: “When we made “KGF: Chapter 1”, we had our own inhibitions and restricted ourselves in some way. But with this kind of success on our side, we are going all out to make the second part. We now know people are keenly looking forward to the second part and we can deliver it without any reservations. We’ve reserved the best for chapter 2.”

