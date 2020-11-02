Shoot of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan to resume by mid-November: report

Sections
Ponniyin Selvan, Mani Ratnam’s ambitious project which boasts of a huge star cast including Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan and Vikram, will resume shoot from mid-November.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 16:34 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan finished its first schedule in Thailand last December.

The shoot of Mani Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, which is based on the epic novel of the same name by Kalki Krishnamurthy, will resume from mid November, as per reports. A huge set is being built in Hyderabad for the next schedule.

The project went on the floors in Thailand last December where the first schedule was filmed for over 90 days. Actors Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi took part in the first schedule.

The cast so far includes Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Vikram Prabhu, Amitabh Bachchan, Mohan Babu and Aishwarya Rai among others. Actor Aishwarya, who has already confirmed that she is part of the project, will be seen playing dual roles in this big-budget project.

As per Times of India report, the shoot is all set to resume from mid-November in Hyderabad.



The report further added that Mani Ratnam has planned to shoot the film in popular centres in India, and reportedly he will be travelling to Hyderabad, Madhya Pradesh, and other locations respectively.

The title poster of the film was released earlier this year in January. AR Rahman will compose music; Ravi Varman has been roped in for cinematography. While Sreekar Prasad will handle editing, Thota Tharani will take care of production design and writer Jeyamohan will pen the dialogues.

Sharing credits for the screenplay along with Mani Ratnam is actor Kumaravel. Eka Lakhani will take care of costumes while Vikram Gaikwad is in charge of the makeup. Brinda has been roped in for choreography while Sham Kaushal will take care of action direction.

The film is being jointly produced by Mani Ratnam and Lyca Productions. Siva Ananth is the film’s executive producer.

