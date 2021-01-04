Sections
Shoot of Sivakarthikeyan's Tamil film Doctor wrapped up, see pics

Pictures from the cake-cutting ceremony after the shoot wrap up of Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming Tamil dark comedy titled Doctor have surfaced online.

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 14:04 IST

By Haricharan Pudipeddi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The shoot of Sivakarthikeyan’s Tamil film Doctor is now complete.

The shoot of Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming Tamil dark comedy Doctor has been wrapped up and the team celebrated the successful completion of the shoot with a cake-cutting ceremony. The pictures from the celebrations have gone viral on social media.

The project marks the maiden collaboration of director Nelson Dilip Kumar of Kolamavu Kokila fame with Sivakarthikeyan. Tipped to be an action comedy, the film marks the Tamil debut of Priyanka Mohan.

In a recent interview, Nelson said the film is an action comedy. While one half of the film is set in Chennai, the other half is set in Goa. Nelson revealed that the film has been titled Doctor because it has elements that are related to doctors. Siva will sport a new look and has knocked off some kilos, too. It’s still yet unknown if Siva plays a doctor in the film or poses as one to take revenge.

Nelson revealed that he and Siva go back a long way. They’ve known each other for close to 14 years. “Siva and I go back a long way; we’ve known each other for almost 14 years now. We’ve always wanted to work together. This script began as a small idea and I soon developed it. He liked the story and things fell in place. I am super happy to work with my friends Siva and Anirudh again,” Nelson said.

Vinay Rai has been signed to play the antagonist. Vinay, who was last seen playing a negative role in Mysskin’s Thupparivaalan, was the first choice for the role and he was signed even before Sivakarthikeyan came on board.

If all goes as planned, Doctor will hit the screens this summer. The film, which has been jointly produced by KJR Studios and Sivakarthikeyan Productions, has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

