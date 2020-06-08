Sections
Home / Regional Movies / Shriya Saran lands a key role in RRR, to be seen playing Ajay Devgn’s pair

Shriya Saran lands a key role in RRR, to be seen playing Ajay Devgn’s pair

Shriya Saran, in an Instagram chat, confirmed that she is part of SS Rajamouli’s RRR and will be shooting with Ajay Devgn for the role.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 17:18 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shriya Saran will shoot her portion with Ajay Devgn for RRR.

Actor Shriya Saran, who was last seen on screen in NTR Kathanayakudu, has revealed in an Instagram chat session that she is part of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR. She confirms that she has a very emotional role which will be seen in the flashback episode.

“I have an emotional role in the film that comes during the flashback episodes. I will be shooting with Ajay Devgn for the role in RRR. Hope to join the sets once the coronavirus lockdown gets lifted and international flights resume,” she said.

This will be her reunion with Rajamouli after 15 years. She had previously worked with him 2005 Telugu action-drama Chatrapathi, which starred Prabhas in the lead. Shriya also revealed she has two Tamil films in her kitty. She recently completed shooting for Naragasooran and Sandakkari.

RRR, which stands for Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, will be SS Rajamouli’s next big release after the Baahubali series.



Producer DVV Danayya recently revealed that only 25 percent of shoot is still pending. Once the lockdown is over and things return to normalcy, the reminder of the film will be shot in a set in Hyderabad.

In RRR, NTR and Ram Charan play brothers in the modern day portion and will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju in the period portion which will be the flashback episode.

Also read: Shilpa Shetty’s lavish home boasts of a gym, garden and several art installations. See inside pics

RRR will be a fictional story set in 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on few years in the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

“This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded,” Rajamouli said at the film’s launch last year.

The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and Samuthirakani in key roles.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

To counter China, look for options beyond LAC
Jun 08, 2020 18:29 IST
Delhi Lt Governor overrules AAP’s decision to reserve hospitals for residents
Jun 08, 2020 18:27 IST
SC has not lived up to its own principles in J&K
Jun 08, 2020 18:24 IST
Four militants killed in south Kashmir ‘s Pinjora village
Jun 08, 2020 18:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.