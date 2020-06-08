Shriya Saran lands a key role in RRR, to be seen playing Ajay Devgn’s pair

Actor Shriya Saran, who was last seen on screen in NTR Kathanayakudu, has revealed in an Instagram chat session that she is part of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR. She confirms that she has a very emotional role which will be seen in the flashback episode.

“I have an emotional role in the film that comes during the flashback episodes. I will be shooting with Ajay Devgn for the role in RRR. Hope to join the sets once the coronavirus lockdown gets lifted and international flights resume,” she said.

This will be her reunion with Rajamouli after 15 years. She had previously worked with him 2005 Telugu action-drama Chatrapathi, which starred Prabhas in the lead. Shriya also revealed she has two Tamil films in her kitty. She recently completed shooting for Naragasooran and Sandakkari.

RRR, which stands for Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, will be SS Rajamouli’s next big release after the Baahubali series.

Producer DVV Danayya recently revealed that only 25 percent of shoot is still pending. Once the lockdown is over and things return to normalcy, the reminder of the film will be shot in a set in Hyderabad.

In RRR, NTR and Ram Charan play brothers in the modern day portion and will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju in the period portion which will be the flashback episode.

Also read: Shilpa Shetty’s lavish home boasts of a gym, garden and several art installations. See inside pics

RRR will be a fictional story set in 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on few years in the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

“This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded,” Rajamouli said at the film’s launch last year.

The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and Samuthirakani in key roles.

Follow @htshowbiz for more