Shruti Haasan admits being in the industry because of her father Kamal Haasan

Actor Shruti Haasan said it would be criminal to deny that being Kamal Haasan’s daughter helped her enter the industry.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 17:26 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shruti Haasan works in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries.

Actor Shruti Haasan, who has opened up about the nepotism debate in her latest interview, has admitted that her entry into cinema was on account of her father Kamal Haasan. In her interview with Cinema Express, Shruti said it would be criminal to deny that being Kamal Haasan’s daughter helped her enter the industry.

“The doors of the film industry opened for me simply because of my surname. It would be criminal to deny that. But over the years, I learned that things are different in Tamil and Telugu cinema when compared to Bollywood.” Shruti said.

She further explained: “I made my debut alongside a star like Suriya in Tamil, an actor who also got his break because of his father, Sivakumar sir. And yet, his path to stardom was carved by his work. After that initial launch, every actor has to prove their talent and work hard to get their next offer, especially in Telugu and Tamil cinema. Your background stops being such an influence after your debut. I am not sure whether this is the case in Bollywood. I think it’s different there.”

Recently seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia-directed film Yaara, which had its release on Zee 5 over the weekend; Shruti has a project each in Tamil and Telugu in her kitty.



In Tamil, she will be seen in Vijay Sethupathi’s Laabam, which has been directed by SP Jananathan. In Telugu, she has reunited with Ravi Teja for upcoming Telugu actioner Krack after Balupu. Both these films are gearing up for release soon.

Shruti is also busy with her independent music career. Not long ago, she took a sabbatical from cinema to focus more on singing.

