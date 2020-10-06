Shruti Haasan clarifies her comments on south film industry: ‘They were misinterpreted’

Actor Shruti Haasan on Tuesday took to Twitter to clarify her recent comments on being part of commercial films in the south. She said that her comments were misinterpreted and that the south film industry is a part of her heart.

During a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Shruti Haasan opened up about her absence from Bollywood, quarantine life and how her choice of cinema has evolved over the years.

Talking about commercial potboilers, she said “I no longer listen to people who say we need to do only commercial films. I’ve been a part of some blockbusters, but didn’t have a great time doing them. I am making more honest choices now.”

Her comments on commercial films were misinterpreted and several portals made it sound like she didn’t enjoy being part of commercial films like Gabbar Singh and Race Gurram, two of the biggest successes in Shruti’s career.

Shruti took to Twitter to clarify her stance on southern films.

“Certain Telugu publications have misinterpreted a quote from a national interview I gave and are writing articles that are untrue. Just to clarify I am extremely proud of having been a part of films like Race Gurram and Gabbar Singh- GS with Pawan Kalyan Garu was life changing (sic),” she wrote.

“Being a part of the Telugu and South Indian film industry is a part of my heart, truly. That interview was given in context to the Hindi films I did and perception of north VS south in Indian films which in itself I’ve never liked - hope that clears things up for everyone (sic),” she added.

Recently seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia-directed film Yaara, which had its release on Zee 5 over the weekend; Shruti has a project each in Tamil and Telugu in her kitty.

In Tamil, she will be seen in Vijay Sethupathi’s Laabam, which has been directed by SP Jananathan. In Telugu, she has reunited with Ravi Teja for upcoming Telugu actioner Krack after Balupu. Both these films are gearing up for release soon.

Shruti is also busy with her independent music career. Not long ago, she took a sabbatical from cinema to focus more on singing.

