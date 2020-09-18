Siddharth returns to Telugu cinema after seven years with Mahasamudram

Sections
Updated: Sep 18, 2020 21:31 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times

Actor Siddharth is all set to return to Telugu cinema after a hiatus of seven years with upcoming action-drama Mahasamudram, its makers announced on Friday. To be directed by Ajay Bhupathi, the film will also star Sharwanand as one of the leads.

Siddharth was last seen in a full-length role in a Telugu film in 2013’s Jabardasth, which also starred Samantha Akkineni. In the same year, he played a cameo in Jr NTR-starrer Baadshah.

Welcoming Siddharth on board, Ajay Bhupathi tweeted: “Happy to have Siddharth in Mahasamudram. This intense multi-starrer will surely reach your expectations. Welcome back Siddhu (sic).”

Also read: Siddharth, Sharwanand to team up for RX100 director’s next Telugu film



This project will mark the maiden collaboration of Siddharth and Sharwanand. Amid rumours that Siddharth could be seen playing a negative role, the makers said in a statement on Friday that the actor was looking for the right Telugu project to make a comeback and he finally found one.



Siddharth was last seen on screen in Tamil horror-thriller Aruvam, in which he played a food safety officer. He will next be seen in Shankar’s Indian 2, which also stars Kamal Haasan, Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal in key roles.

Siddharth, who had worked with Shankar in Boys, was brought in as a replacement for Simbu in Indian 2, and he will be seen playing the role of a cop. It is believed that Siddharth plays Senapathy’s (Kamal Haasan’s character) grandson, who sets out to avenge the death of his father.

Meanwhile, Siddharth recently confirmed that a sequel to his horror hit Aval is in the pipeline. He had said that he’s already completed writing the script of the sequel, which will be directed by Milind Rau, who helmed the first part as well. Siddharth also has another Tamil film titled Takkar in his kitty. It is tipped to be an action-comedy.

