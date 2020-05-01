Siddharth, Sharwanand to team up for RX100 director’s next Telugu film

Sections
As per a new report Siddharth and Sharwanand may star in a film, to be made by RX100 director Ajay Bhupathi.

Updated: May 01, 2020 15:25 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Siddharth and Sharwanand may star in Ajay Bhupathi’s next.

Actors Siddharth and Sharwanand will be teaming up for the first time for upcoming Telugu project from director Ajay Bhupathi, who rose to fame with highly controversial but successful romantic drama, RX100.

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, Ajay has already roped in Sharwanand and has initiated talks with Siddharth for his next project which is tentatively titled Mahasamaudram.

“Siddharth would be an ideal choice for one of the protagonists’ roles because he’s a natural performer. Moreover, since the Telugu audiences haven’t seen much of him in the last few years, his casting will come as a breath of fresh air,” a source was quoted in the report.

Apparently, Ajay recently gave the script to Siddharth, who loved the intensity and depth of his character. If Siddharth comes on board, it will be his comeback of sorts to Telugu cinema after seven years. His last direct Telugu outing was 2013 film Jabardasth, which also starred Samantha Akkineni.



Siddharth was last seen on screen in Tamil horror-thriller Aruvam, in which he played a food safety officer. He will next be seen in Shankar’s Indian 2, which co-stars Kamal Haasan, Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal in key roles.

Siddharth, who had worked with Shankar in Boys, was brought in as replacement for Simbu in Indian 2, and he will be seen playing the role of a cop. It is believed that Siddharth plays Senapathy’s (Kamal Haasan’s character) grandson who sets out to avenge the death of his father.

Meanwhile, Siddharth recently confirmed that a sequel to his horror hit Aval is in the pipeline. He had said that he’s already completed writing the script of the sequel, which will be directed by Milind Rau, who helmed the first part as well.

Siddharth also has another Tamil film titled Takkar in his kitty. It is tipped to be an action-comedy.

