Home / Regional Movies / Siddharth to have four releases in 2021, says he needs best wishes for his Telugu comeback film

Siddharth to have four releases in 2021, says he needs best wishes for his Telugu comeback film

Tamil actor Siddharth, in a series of tweets, spoke about his upcoming projects. He also spoke about his Telugu film, adding how he was about to begin work on one after a gap of eight years and needed the good wishes of his fans.

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 16:23 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Siddharth will be seen in Telugu film Mahasamudram.

Actor Siddharth is going to have a packed 2021 with as many as four releases. He took to Twitter to share the news about his multiple releases next year and also seek the wishes of fans on his return to Telugu cinema after a hiatus of eight years with Maha Samudram.

He took to Twitter and wrote: “Will have 4 releases in #Tamil next year. It’s been a really tough year for the whole world. Hope we can all find our rhythm and forge ahead soon. Adhu varaikkum, udamba paathukkanga makkale. Koodiya seekiram sandhippom. Ungal Siddharth (sic).”

 

In a series of tweet, Siddharth opened up on the various projects he’s currently working upon.



“Currently filming the ambitious and international #EscaypeLive with @sktorigins and @OneLifeStudios My next series in Hindi. Working without a break after a long break thanks to Covid. Staying safe. You stay safe too (sic).”

 

He also spoke about his upcoming anthology film for Netflix in association with Mani Ratnam.

“Had the pleasure of producing and acting in one of the films in #Navarasa for #Netflix being presented by my guru Mani sir and Jayendra sir. Directed by Rathindran Prasad and starring @parvatweets. An industry comes together to help our own. Looking forward. @Etaki_Entertain (sic).”

 

Finally, Siddharth also opened up about returning to Telugu cinema with Ajay Bhupathi’s Maha Samudram.

“Starting work on my first Telugu film in 8 years #Mahasamudram next month. Like I said I would, I’m coming back, and I’m doing so with a great team and cast of Co-actors. Chaalaa anandhanga undhi. Need your wishes:) @ImSharwanand @aditiraohydari @AnilSunkara1 Ajay Bhupathi (sic).”

Siddharth was last seen on screen in Tamil horror-thriller Aruvam, in which he played a food safety officer. He will next be seen in Shankar’s Indian 2, which co-stars Kamal Haasan, Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal in key roles.

