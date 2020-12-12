Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Regional Movies / Simran on playing Tabu’s role in Andhadhun Tamil remake: ‘It’s bold yet challenging’

Simran on playing Tabu’s role in Andhadhun Tamil remake: ‘It’s bold yet challenging’

Simran will step into Tabu’s shoes for the upcoming Tamil remake of Andhadhun. She has called it a bold yet challenging role.

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 12:59 IST

By Haricharan Pudipeddi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Simran will step into Tabu’s shoes in Andhadhun’s Tamil remake.

Actor Simran Bagga has confirmed that she will be essaying Tabu’s role in the yet-untitled Tamil remake of Andhadhun. Calling it a huge responsibility, an excited Simran said it’ll be a bold yet challenging character to essay.

Best known for her leading roles in the 1990s and early 2000, Simran has shifted her focus to playing author-backed character roles. She was last seen on screen in Rajinikanth’s Petta, which released last year.

She has played a key role in one of the segments in upcoming Tamil anthology Paava Kadhaigal, which released on Netflix India on December 18. Her segment has been directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and it’s centered on a family dealing with the aftermath of an incident involving their daughter.

Talking to Times of India, Simran confirmed being part of the project. She said: “Andhadhun was a landmark film in Indian cinema and reached audiences in different regions. Playing Tabu’s role is a huge responsibility. It is a bold, yet challenging role. But I am looking forward to essaying the part in the Tamil remake. I want to see myself in this new avatar, and I’m quite excited. It’s a character that will be seen throughout the film. I am confident that this will be another feather in my hat.”



To be directed by JJ Fredrick, the remake stars Prashanth in the lead. Simran will be reuniting with Prashanth after so many years. They had previously worked together in Tamil films such as Jodi, Kannedhirey Thondrinal and Parthen Rasithen.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan refuses to talk to Arshi Khan, calls Abhinav-Rubina and Kavita -Ronit’s ugly feud ‘dirty’

A few months ago, it was announced that Mohan Raja will helm the project and producer Thiagarajan was excited to be working with him. For reasons yet unknown, Mohan Raja has opted out of the project and the makers roped in Frederick to helm the remake.

The shoot will begin in early 2021. The makers are currently on the verge of finalising the rest of the cast and crew.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Put them behind bars’: Farmer leader on ‘anti-social’ elements in stir
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
India, Iran, Uzbekistan to hold first trilateral meet on Chabahar port use
by Rezaul H Laskar
Govt cancels GST registration of 163k biz entities over non-filing of tax returns
by Rajeev Jayaswal
Farmers will get new markets, more benefits: PM Modi on farm reforms
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

SC slams Centre for not appointing mandatory legal member in CERC
by Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Kitty has the most cat-like reaction to its hooman saying ‘boo’. Watch
by Sanya Budhiraja
Farmers close toll plaza in Haryana’s Ambala, Karnal
by Asian News International
Goa Zilla Panchayat polls: Over 11 per cent voting recorded till 10 am
by Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.