Simran on playing Tabu’s role in Andhadhun Tamil remake: ‘It’s bold yet challenging’

Actor Simran Bagga has confirmed that she will be essaying Tabu’s role in the yet-untitled Tamil remake of Andhadhun. Calling it a huge responsibility, an excited Simran said it’ll be a bold yet challenging character to essay.

Best known for her leading roles in the 1990s and early 2000, Simran has shifted her focus to playing author-backed character roles. She was last seen on screen in Rajinikanth’s Petta, which released last year.

She has played a key role in one of the segments in upcoming Tamil anthology Paava Kadhaigal, which released on Netflix India on December 18. Her segment has been directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and it’s centered on a family dealing with the aftermath of an incident involving their daughter.

Talking to Times of India, Simran confirmed being part of the project. She said: “Andhadhun was a landmark film in Indian cinema and reached audiences in different regions. Playing Tabu’s role is a huge responsibility. It is a bold, yet challenging role. But I am looking forward to essaying the part in the Tamil remake. I want to see myself in this new avatar, and I’m quite excited. It’s a character that will be seen throughout the film. I am confident that this will be another feather in my hat.”

To be directed by JJ Fredrick, the remake stars Prashanth in the lead. Simran will be reuniting with Prashanth after so many years. They had previously worked together in Tamil films such as Jodi, Kannedhirey Thondrinal and Parthen Rasithen.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan refuses to talk to Arshi Khan, calls Abhinav-Rubina and Kavita -Ronit’s ugly feud ‘dirty’

A few months ago, it was announced that Mohan Raja will helm the project and producer Thiagarajan was excited to be working with him. For reasons yet unknown, Mohan Raja has opted out of the project and the makers roped in Frederick to helm the remake.

The shoot will begin in early 2021. The makers are currently on the verge of finalising the rest of the cast and crew.

Follow @htshowbiz for more