Sections
E-Paper
Home / Regional Movies / Singeetham Srinivasa Rao joins Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s next with director Nag Ashwin

Singeetham Srinivasa Rao joins Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s next with director Nag Ashwin

The makers of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film with director Nag Ashwin have announced that senior filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao is all set to join the project.

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 14:38 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Singeetham Srinivasa Rao has joined the project which has been tentatively dubbed as Prabhas 21.

Veteran filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao has been roped in for Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming and yet-untitled project with director Nag Ashwin, its makers have revealed. The film, dubbed Prabhas 21, is tipped to be a science-fiction drama.

The makers made the announcement via a poster. However, they didn’t reveal Rao’s role in the project. Reliable sources have confirmed that the veteran has been brought on board as a script consultant.

 

Prabhas 21 marks the maiden collaboration of Prabhas and Nag Ashwin, who rose to fame after directing the Savitri biopic, Mahanati.



In February, the project was officially announced via a special video which was released on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vyjayanthi Films. Prabhas and Deepika will be joining hands for the first time. The project, which will also mark Deepika’s Telugu debut, will only go on the floors next year.

 

Calling it an epic project, the makers had said they take pride in collaborating with Prabhas. Other details of the project are yet to be officially revealed.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is currently busy with his film Radhe Shyam with director Radha Krishna Kumar. The film stars Pooja Hegde as its leading lady. Prabhas will be seen playing a palm reader.

Also read: Sonu Sood opens up on why he left Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: ‘I was pained but didn’t say anything’

Radhe Shyam was supposed to start rolling from November 2018 but had to be postponed due to Saaho, which couldn’t be wrapped up as planned. Talking about the project, Radha Krishna had said a few months ago: “At the moment, all I can say is that it’s going to be a love story which will be shot on a lavish scale. We’ve finalised Europe where most of the shooting will happen.”

Prabhas also has a project titled Adi Purush with director Om Raut in the offing. In this magnum opus, he will be seen playing Lord Ram.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Special NDPS court extends actor Rhea’s custody till October 6
Sep 22, 2020 14:39 IST
PM Modi to meet ministers of 7 states with high viral case load
Sep 22, 2020 14:37 IST
Pakistan looks to ally China for support at FATF plenary
Sep 22, 2020 13:56 IST
Rajya Sabha passes bill to bring co-op banks under RBI supervision
Sep 22, 2020 13:59 IST

latest news

Kareena, Soha pay tribute on Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s death anniversary
Sep 22, 2020 14:26 IST
Tiger Shroff makes his singing debut with Unbelievable, watch it here
Sep 22, 2020 14:22 IST
Special NDPS court extends actor Rhea’s custody till October 6
Sep 22, 2020 14:39 IST
Harsh Goenka shares quirky video to remind people to stay home and stay safe
Sep 22, 2020 14:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.