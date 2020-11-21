Sections
Home / Regional Movies / Singer Shirley Setia to make Telugu acting debut with Naga Shaurya’s next

Widely known as a pop singer, Shirley Setia made her singing debut with her 2014 single album Those Se Hum and went on to also croon in Hindi films such as Passengers, A Gentleman and 5 Weddings.

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 16:32 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Naga Shaurya and Shirley Setia will star in the untitled Telugu film.

Singer Shirley Setia, who was recently seen in Netflix film Maska, will be making her Telugu acting debut with a yet-untitled project opposite Naga Shaurya, the makers revealed on Saturday via a poster.

Widely known as a pop singer, Shirley made her singing debut with her 2014 single album Those Se Hum and went on to also croon in Hindi films such as Passengers, A Gentleman and 5 Weddings.

“I am super excited to announce my launch in Telugu film Industry with @IamNagashaurya. Directed by #AneeshKrishna and produced by #Ushamulpuri garu under banner @ira_creations (sic),” Shirley tweeted.

 

The makers are yet to reveal the rest of the cast and crew. The project, as per reliable sources, will go on the floors next month.

Tipped to be a romantic drama, the project will be co-produced by Naga Shaurya, who was last seen on screen in Telugu action-thriller, Aswathama.

