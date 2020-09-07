Sections
Home / Regional Movies / Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam tests negative for Covid-19, says son

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam tests negative for Covid-19, says son

SP Charan has said that his father, singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, has tested negative for Covid-19 but remains on ventilator. SPB, as he is fondly called, has been in the hospital for over a month.

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 19:03 IST

By Karthik Kumar,

SP Balasubrahmanyam tests negative for Covid-19.

Film producer SP Charan on Monday said that his father SP Balasubrahmanyam, who has been in hospital for over a month after he tested positive for Covid-19, has finally tested negative and is on the road to recovery. Charan said that his father is active and watching cricket and tennis matches.

In a video message he shared on Monday, Charan confirmed that his father has tested negative. However, the legendary singer is still on ventilator.

“We were expecting dad’s lungs to improve, as they were, to a certain point where we could remove the ventilator. Unfortunately, we are still not at that. But the good news is dad is COVID negative,” Charan said.

“We are expecting the lungs to heal fast. Over the weekend, we did have a small celebration for mom and dad for their anniversary. Dad is watching a lot of cricket and tennis on his Ipad. He’s happy that the seasons have started. He’s looking forward to IPL. He’s writing and communicating a lot,” he added.



SP Balasubrahmanyam was hospitalized after he tested positive for the coronavirus on August 5. On August 14, his health deteriorated and he had to be shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and put on a ventilator. He has remained on the ventilator since then and his vitals have been closely monitored.

Over the last few weeks, several members of the Tamil film fraternity came together to pray for the speedy recovery of the legendary singer. A mass prayer was organised in which several Tamil celebrities prayed for SPB’s recovery while playing one of his songs.

