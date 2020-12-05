Six crew members of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa test positive for Covid-19, shoot stalled: report

Sections
Crew members of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa have tested positive for novel coronavirus this week. A report has stated the shoot of the film will resume only next year near Maredumilli forest of Andhra Pradesh.

Dec 05, 2020

By Haricharan Pudipeddi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The shoot of Allu Arjun’s upcoming multilingual action-drama Pushpa, based on red sandalwood smuggling, resumed after months on November 16 in Visakhapatnam. As per the latest update, six crew members have tested positive for Covid-19 and the shoot has been stalled.

The team was shooting in a specially erected set in Visakhapatnam. The film’s director Sukumar, Allu Arjun and the cinematographer have tested negative and are currently in self-imposed quarantine.

A Mid-Day report has confirmed that six crew members have tested positive. The report quoted a source from the team saying, despite taking all the necessary precautions, a few unit members tested positive this week. The report further added that the shoot will now only resume next year near Maredumilli forest of Andhra Pradesh.

The film stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead and Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist.



For the first time in his career, Arjun will be seen sporting a curly hair look for his character. The film’s first look poster was unveiled on the occasion of Arjun’s birthday in May. The poster features Arjun in a fierce and intense avatar. His powerful gaze is an indication that he’s a man with a lot of secrets.

The makers had recently revealed that they’re spending a whopping Rs 6 crore for a chase sequence in the movie which will be shot under the supervision of a few international stuntmen. The project, which is tipped to be a forest-based thriller, will mark Arjun’s maiden pan-Indian project as it will be released in five languages. The film will be based on red sandalwood smuggling. The film marks the third time collaboration of Arjun and Sukumar.

Arjun was last seen on screen in Ala Vaikunthapuramlo, which marked the third time collaboration of the actor and filmmaker Trivikram. The film, which grossed over Rs 200 crore during its theatrical release, also features Pooja Hegde and Nivetha Pethuraj as the leading ladies while Tabu was seen in a pivotal role.

