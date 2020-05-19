Sections
Sonalee Kulkarni introduces fiance Kunal Benodekar on her birthday, see pics

Check out the pictures Sonalee Kulkarni has shared from her engagement as she introduced her fiancee to the world on her birthday on Monday, May 18.

Updated: May 19, 2020 16:41 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Sonalee Kulkarni got engaged more than a month before the lockdown.

Actor Sonalee Kulkarni has revealed she got engaged to fiancee Kunal Benodekar in February and she decided to announce it on her birthday on Monday. Sonalee posted pictures from the engagement alongside her announcement.

One of the pictures is a personal one where Sonalee is leaning upon Kunal’s shoulder and a beautiful skyline can be seen in the background. Another picture was a family photograph where the couple posed with families. Another image also showed Sonalee’s hand holding a silverware with “Sonalee 2\2\2020 Kunal”
written on the top. Sharing the pictures, she wrote on Instagram, “Before my birthday ends, I want to mark it by making a SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT!!! Introducing my fiancé Kunal Benodekar!”

 

 



 

Sonalee has mainly worked in Marathi cinema, including Gauri and Bakula Namdeo Ghotale. She also featured in a cameo in 2010 film Natarang.She also featured in Grand Masti and Singham Returns,

Also read: Sasural Simar Ka actor Ashiesh Roy says he’s in ICU and ‘very ill’, asks for ‘money for dialysis’

Talking about her childhood birthday celebrations, Sonalee had earlier told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Back then, there was no access to generators or inverters. And, invariably it would pour on my birthday which would cause power cuts. So, I would have an extra special candle light birthday party. I would feel special and unique because of it, and really enjoyed the time,” says Sonalee. As she was growing up, her parents and she, as a tradition, started making investments on her birthdays. “From a gold coin, to a car, and a home, we try and buy something valuable to mark the day. My parents inculcated this habit in me and I am glad I continue with it.”

